Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn breaks down the upcoming storm and what to expect
Northern California Sunday weather alert for wind, rain and snow
Northern California Sunday weather alert for wind, rain and snow
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
These OxGord Windshield Covers are for sale at Amazon and deals are up to 53% off. They can help make your winters much easier to deal with.
25 California counties have sued Elon Musk's Tesla, claiming the electric vehicle maker mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities across the state.
Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
While Central and Southern California are still expected to be walloped by another atmospheric river storm that will arrive Sunday and last through Tuesday, the computer models that initially predicted a potentially catastrophic amount of rainfall have eased off somewhat.
Pick up the comfy coat beloved by over 19,000 five-star Amazon shoppers and make it through winter warm, dry and happy.
A 2008 Mitsubishi i kei car, the gasoline-powered sibling of the i-MiEV EV, found in a wrecking yard in York, England.
From Apple AirPods to iPads and Roombas, these are the sales you don't want to miss.
Car wash costs can add up quickly, which is why we prefer to do a lot of our washing at home, with a kit just like this 10-piece setup from Armor All.
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift and SZA are among the female artists who could take home trophies in major categories and make Grammys history.
California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” that are forecast to dump several inches of rain and upper-elevation mountain snow across the state.
Tesla and the 25 California counties that sued the automaker for mishandling hazardous waste at its facilities around the state have already reached an agreement just a few days after the lawsuit was filed.
It's time for music's biggest night! Here's everything you need to know.
A settlement has been reached just two days after district attorneys from 25 California counties filed a lawsuit against Tesla over allegations the automaker repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state. Tesla has agreed to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties and $200,000 to reimburse the costs of the investigation, according to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney in San Francisco. Tesla is also under a detailed injunction for five years, which requires training employees and hiring a third party to conduct annual waste audits of its trash containers at 10% of its facilities.
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.
The Bucks still have some growing pains to work out under Doc Rivers.
'I could not get up inclines without these, but once these were on, no problem,' shared one of 1,200+ fans.