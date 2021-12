The Guardian

The incident serves as a reminder to thoroughly map, plan ahead and be well-prepared when hiking, no matter the season Jonathan Gerrish and Ellen Chung were found dead in the Sierra national forest. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock When a young family died mysteriously on a trail in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains in August, authorities scoured the area for clues. Maybe there was a gas leak from a nearby mine. Maybe the family drank water that contained toxic algae. In the end, as a new report