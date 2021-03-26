Meteorologist learns on air that his Alabama home was struck by a tornado. ‘It’s bad’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Meteorologist James Spann was well into his coverage of severe storms that spawned deadly tornadoes in Alabama on Thursday when he came to a troubling realization — his home had taken a direct hit.

Spann, a weather veteran and chief meteorologist at ABC 33/40 News in Birmingham, stepped away mid-broadcast to check on his wife, who was sheltering in place at their Shelby County home.

“What I’m doing is texting my wife to be sure she’s in the shelter,” Spann said off camera as fellow 33/40 meteorologist Taylor Sarallo briefly took over the broadcast, videos posted online show. “Let me check on some folks real quick.”

A line of intense storms cut across the Deep South on Thursday, killing at least five people in one Alabama county and leaving a path of destruction.

Multiple twisters touched down in the state, but the exact number is still unclear, Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham, told McClatchy News on Friday morning.

After stepping away from the broadcast to call his wife, Spann returned about 15 minutes later, AL.com reported.

“It’s not a good situation ... and the reason I had to step out — we’ve had major damage at my house,” he told viewers. “My wife is OK, but the tornado came right through there and it’s not good. It’s bad.”

Later in the broadcast, Spann showed a photo of several trees uprooted in his backyard. He also shared images of reported damage in nearby neighborhoods, showing homes with roofs ripped off and others that had been reduced to rubble.

“I’ll shoot straight with you guys, that’s my backyard,” he said. “It’s been a rough day. Very rough day.”

Thoughts and well wishes poured in for the veteran meteorologist, who’s been covering weather at the Birmingham station since its inception in 1996, according to The Washington Post. Spann took to social media Thursday to thank everyone who reached out, saying his wife was unharmed after taking cover in their in-home shelter.

He said their house was “intact,” minus a few lost trees, and that they wouldn’t have to rebuild. Spann also urged viewers to “consider helping others across the state who have much more serious damage.”

“Had a scare today,” he wrote on Twitter. “As I often say, tornadoes happen to real people, at a real place, at a real time.”

Recommended Stories

  • Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead

    Tornadoes and severe storms tore through the Deep South, killing at least five people as strong winds splintered trees, wrecked homes and downed power lines. Multiple twisters sprang from a “super cell” of storms that rolled over western Georgia early Friday after spawning as many as eight tornadoes in Alabama on Thursday, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. One large, dangerous tornado moved through Newnan, destroying homes there and damaging others in surrounding communities west of Atlanta, meteorologists said.

  • Deadly tornadoes hit Alabama

    Multiple fatalities were reported after tornadoes hit Alabama.

  • Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5

    The confirmed deaths were in Calhoun County, in the eastern part of the state, where one of multiple twisters sprang from a “super cell” of storms that later moved into Georgia, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Pat Lindsey, a resident of the county's hard-hit town of Ohatchee, told The Associated Press that a neighbor of his was killed when a twister destroyed his mobile home. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the twister cut a diagonal path across the county, striking mostly rural areas — something that likely kept the death toll from being higher.

  • Over 350 turtle hatchlings released into sea in India

    This year over 50,000 eggs were collected out of which 5,000 hatchlings have been released in the sea.According to the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), marine turtles have been around for over 100 million years. However, their numbers have plummeted due to the impact of humans, either through hunting or entanglement in fishing nets.

  • Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

    Alabama man loses 3 family members to tornado: "You know you hear about it every day on the news, but once it hits you, it hits you." (March 26)

  • Tornadoes rumble through Alabama as another round of storms threaten the South

    It’s been only a week since tornadoes ripped through several states that are again in the path of storms.

  • 'Worst mice plague I've ever seen': Millions of rodents descend on eastern Australia

    After one of its worst wildfire seasons and a global pandemic, Australia is now facing its latest end-of-days challenge: a “monumental” plague of mice.

  • Mark Steyn reacts to Biden's slow and painful press conference

    Conservative commentator discusses whether the president has cognitive issues on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • Why Detroit Tigers chose Grayson Greiner to be backup catcher over Jake Rogers

    Grayson Greiner has won the Detroit Tigers' backup catcher job out of spring training. Wilson Ramos is the starter.

  • Bindi Irwin welcomes her first child, a baby girl: 'Our graceful warrior'

    The daughter of the late Steve Irwin and her husband have introduced their newborn, named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

  • Archaeologists identify 3,200-year-old temple mural of spider god in Peru

    Mural discovered last year is thought to depict a zoomorphic, knife-wielding spider god associated with rain and fertility Experts believe the shrine was built by the pre-Columbian Cupisnique culture, which developed along Peru’s northern coast more than 3,000 years ago. Photograph: ANDINA/AFP/Getty Images Archaeologists in northern Peru have identified a 3,200-year-old mural painted on the side of an ancient adobe temple that is thought to depict a zoomorphic, knife-wielding spider god associated with rain and fertility. The mural – applied in ochre, yellow, grey and white paint to the wall of the 15m x 5m mud brick structure in the Virú province of Peru’s La Libertad region – was discovered last year after much of the site was destroyed by local farmers trying to extend their avocado and sugarcane plantations. Experts believe the shrine was built by the pre-Columbian Cupisnique culture, which developed along Peru’s northern coast more than 3,000 years ago. The archaeologist Régulo Franco Jordán said the shrine’s strategic location near the river had led researchers to believe it had been a temple dedicated to water deities. The mural – applied in ochre, yellow, grey and white paint to the wall of the 15m by 5m mud brick structure in the Virú province of Peru’s La Libertad region – was discovered last year. Photograph: ANDINA/AFP/Getty Images “What we have here is a shrine that would have been a ceremonial centre thousands of years ago,” he told Peru’s La República newspaper. “The spider on the shrine is associated with water and was an incredibly important animal in pre-Hispanic cultures, which lived according to a ceremonial calendar. It’s likely that there was a special, sacred water ceremony held between January and March when the rains came down from the higher areas.” According to the archeologists, about 60% of the complex, which lies 500km north of Lima, was destroyed in November last year when farmers in the region used heavy machinery to try to extend their crop fields. Jordán has named the temple Tomabalito after the nearby archaeological site known as el Castillo de Tomabal. “The site has been registered and the discovery will be covered up until the [Covid] pandemic is over and it can be properly investigated,” he told La República. The spider god is not the only ancient animal artwork to have appeared in Peru over recent months. In October last year, the form of an enormous cat, dated to between 200 BC and 100 BC, emerged during work to improve access to one of the hills that overlooks the country’s famous Nazca line geoglyphs.

  • The top menu items that Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell have brought back from the dead

    What's old is new again — at least for fast food giants.

  • Dominion skewers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell's election claims as 'ludicrous, inherently improbable, and technologically impossible'

    In a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, Dominion accused the network of airing the bogus conspiracy theories despite knowing they were lies.

  • Your 2021 Money Horoscope

    What the stars could have in store for you—and your wallet—this year.

  • Australia endures droughts, fires, floods and marauding mice

    Rob Costigan bought a rugged farm in rural Australia three years ago with the dream of building it into something he could leave to his kids. One year later, he was needing to truck in water to battle an extreme drought. Then Australia's deadly wildfires raged perilously close in late 2019, forcing Costigan to spend day after day stamping out embers and running sprinklers on his roof to save his home, in an eerie atmosphere he likens to Armageddon.

  • Where the elusive G-spot is and exactly how to find yours, according to sex experts

    Here's a step-by-step guide on how to find your own G-spot and three sex positions that are the best for getting that coveted G-spot stimulation.

  • A New York radio host is out of a job after comparing Black women's skin tones to toast

    Rob Lederman, a host at Buffalo's 97 Rock, said he would never eat bread toasted to "a Serena Williams level."

  • Brazil hits record 100,000 coronavirus cases in a day, piling pressure on Bolsonaro

    Brazil on Thursday registered a record 100,158 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, underlining the scale of a snowballing outbreak that is becoming a major political crisis for President Jair Bolsonaro. The record caseload, along with 2,777 more COVID-19 deaths, comes a day after Brazil surpassed 300,000 fatalities from the pandemic, the world's worst death toll after the United States. Brazil's outbreak has set weekly records due to a patchy vaccine rollout, a lack of national coordination and an infectious new variant.

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador