Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Friday morning forecast 2/2/2024

TechCrunch

Xpeng, Tesla's challenger from China, has its eye on the international market and plans to use its smart driving software as a selling point. The Guangzhou-based electric vehicle upstart said at an event this week that it will start developing its highway-specific Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) for global users in 2024, while the international version of its next-generation, all-purpose XNGP feature will commence development in 2025. "We look forward to enabling overseas users to access Xpeng's autonomous driving that is already available in China," Xiaopeng He, the firm's founder and CEO, said at the event.