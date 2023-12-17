Meteorologist predicts heavy rain starting Sunday afternoon, flood watch issued

Dec. 17—Weather over the next two days will be wet, but the forecast is not calling for snow or ice.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said rain should start by this afternoon and stick around for "quite a while" into tonight. Temperatures should remain around 50 degrees and rain accumulation should be between 1.5 and 2.5 inches.

"It looks like a good dose," said Kines. "Essentially we're going to get two or three weeks of rain in a matter of a day or two. Rain should move out Monday afternoon."

Because of the expected deluge, the National Weather Service in State College issued a flood watch for several counties — including Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union — from this afternoon into Monday evening.

The rain will move north from Florida, George and the Carolinas, head up the coast and dump over Pennsylvania, said Kines.

Kines advises safe traveling for drivers because water could pool.

He said snow showers are expected on Tuesday, but no accumulation is expected. A burst of snow Monday or Tuesday may coat the ground briefly, but will have no staying power, he said.

"It's just something to look out for," said Kines.

Temperatures on Tuesday will drop to the 30s. It will feel like the 20s with the wind blowing, he said.

"It will be a bundle-up day," he said.

Once the rain and brief snow storms get out of the way, it looks like a few days of tranquil weather Wednesday through Friday, he said.