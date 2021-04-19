Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard sues KARE 11, claiming he was fired over his sexual orientation, religion

Ross Raihala, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·4 min read

Apr. 19—Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has filed a lawsuit against KARE 11 and its parent company Tegna claiming discrimination over his sexual orientation and religious beliefs. The NBC affiliate fired Sundgaard in May because of what it said were "continued violations of KARE 11's news ethics and other policies."

Filed Thursday, the lawsuit includes additional claims of a hostile work environment, defamation and violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

Sundgaard is suing for back pay since the day he was fired, which the suit says equals at least $320,000, assuming the trial takes place in a year's time. He's also seeking up to $25,000 in punitive damages.

KARE 11 denied the allegations in a statement to the media: "One of our core values as a station is inclusion. We are committed to maintaining a respectful workplace free from all forms of discrimination and harassment."

The station hired Sundgaard in 2006, and soon after he began telling his co-workers he was gay. In 2010, he converted to Judaism.

When Sundgaard appeared on the cover of local LGBTQ magazine Lavender in 2007, he said the news director at the time, Tom Lindner, was irate and asked Sundgaard, "What are people going to think?" Sundgaard said he reported the comment to human resources but never received a follow-up.

After converting to Judaism, Sundgaard said, news director Jane Helmke asked whether he "still believed Jesus was the Messiah." Sundgaard called the comment "invasive" and said it made him uncomfortable and unsure how to respond.

The lawsuit also details an incident from early 2011 when Lindner allegedly sent Sundgaard "a hostile email regarding a promotional photoshoot Sundgaard had done, copying many coworkers." An open-door meeting with Lindner ended with the news director screaming "Get the (expletive) out of my office," according to Sundgaard, who said that once again a report to human resources went nowhere.

According to the lawsuit, Sundgaard reported "similar incidents of differential treatment toward him based, in part, on his sexual orientation and prior reports of discrimination or harassment. No matter how many times he reported, the hostility and differential treatment continued."

The alleged incidents include delayed responses to time-off requests and management's demand "to know his whereabouts at all times."

Sundgaard claims that in 2017, management would not approve time off for him to appear as a speaker at a National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association conference or to spend time with his mother, who was in treatment for late-stage cancer, on her birthday. Sundgaard claims he told the news director he was going to take up the issue with Tegna and was told it was a station decision, not a corporate decision. Soon after, Sundgaard said Tegna issued him a warning for insubordinate and unacceptable behavior.

About a week later, Sundgaard emailed upper management claiming the move was retaliatory and that, based on management's "mistreatment, double standards and singling out" during his tenure that management did not want him to speak about his experience at the station as an openly gay on-air personality.

In November 2017, Sundgaard said management issued a written warning about his "poor judgment" for a "sexually loaded" comment he made during a newscast when he said "I guess size really does matter" in response to a news story about whether Minnesota or Wisconsin had more lakes.

The lawsuit also details what Sundgaard said are the station's inconsistently applied social media policies. In April 2020, Sundgaard used Facebook to repost a comment from Minneapolis Rabbi Michael Adam Latz that criticized those protesting coronavirus-spurred public health restrictions around the U.S. and compared them to "white nationalist Nazi sympathizer gun fetishist miscreants."

The repost got public attention after right-leaning website Alpha News reported on it, which led to criticism from former congressman and media personality Jason Lewis, who tweeted "Today's forecast: mostly sunny w/ a chance of idiocy ... #Covid_19 models are about as accurate as his forecasts. @kare11 should fire him!"

Sundgaard said he removed the repost that night, told management he would stick to talking about the weather on social media and that he wanted to "discuss a remedy that would stop the hostility." Sundgaard was fired the next day.

At the time, news of Sundgaard's dismissal made national headlines. He has since started doing forecasts on social media and for the local blog Bring Me the News.

In a statement to Bring Me The News, Sundgaard said: "I've been overwhelmed and forever grateful for the outpouring of support I have received over the last year. I hope to continue to receive your support as I embark upon this difficult journey that will highlight the unfair treatment to which I was subjected. While a lawsuit is not ideal for anyone, I believe it is important to take action to prevent what happened to me from happening to others. I do this also, for the countless young people who have thanked me for being an openly gay man, making it easier for them to be true to themselves. My late mom always taught me to stick up for myself."

Recommended Stories

  • "Chilling": Minnesota governor denounces alleged police violence against media

    Gov. Tim Walz (D) spoke out Sunday over allegations that journalists covering unrest in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center have endured police violence, telling CBS Minnesota: "Apologies are not enough, it just cannot happen."Why it matters: Since violations of press freedoms came to national attention last year, with reports of journalists being arrested and assaulted while covering anti-racism protests, violent encounters with law enforcement seem to have become the norm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.@GovTimWalz This is hideous and entirely unacceptable. What are you doing to ensure accountability and make sure it doesn't happen again? https://t.co/36iSK5244D— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 18, 2021 Walz told CBS Minnesota, "We all need to recognize the assault on media across the world and even in our country over the last few years is chilling. ... We cannot function as a democracy if they're not there."Driving the news: Media attorney Leita Walker, representing nearly 30 news outlets and government transparency groups, sent Walz and Minnesota law enforcement leaders a letter Saturday outlining allegations of police assaulting and harassing journalists during protests over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.These include allegations that two New York Times photojournalists were "harassed by officers" and the alleged violent treatment of CNN producer Carolyn Sung, who Walker said was trying to comply with a dispersal order when she was arrested by state troopers.Zoom in: Walker writes that "troopers grabbed Sung by her backpack and threw her to the ground, zip-tying her hands behind her back" while she repeatedly identified herself as a journalists, noting she had shown her credentials.After being zip-tied a trooper allegedly yelled at Sung, who is Asian American, "Do you speak English?""She was patted down and searched by a female officer who put her hands down Sung’s pants and in her bra, fingerprinted, electronically body-scanned, and ordered to strip and put on an orange uniform before attorneys working on her behalf were able to locate her and secure her release, a process that took more than two hours."Excerpt from Walker's letterFreelance photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden, who was covering the demonstrations for the New York Times, told the outlet Sunday police used batons to bang on the windows of the car he was in last Tuesday to "force" him out, allegedly attacking him and his camera."It was definitely scary — I've never been in a situation like that with so many police officers hitting me, hitting my equipment," he said.What they're saying: Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement Saturday that, in accordance with a federal judge's temporary restraining order issued a day earlier, members of the press "are exempted from general dispersal orders.""Following feedback from media, and in light of a recent temporary restraining order ... MSP will not photograph journalists or their credentials," the statement said."In addition, MSP will no longer include messaging at the scene advising media where they can go to safely cover events. "While journalists have been detained and released during enforcement actions after providing credentials, no journalists have been arrested."Minnesota State PatrolOf note: Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was last month acquitted of all charges by a jury following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer — which observers noted had flown in the face of First Amendment protections.Journalists must be allowed to safely cover protests and civil unrest. I’ve directed our law enforcement partners to make changes that will help ensure journalists do not face barriers to doing their jobs. https://t.co/r4s2VpGp0C— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 18, 2021 Go deeper: For more coverage, sign up for the Axios Twin Cities newsletter.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police shoot and kill alleged carjacker in Minneapolis suburb

    Police in suburban Minneapolis shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon who was allegedly involved in a carjacking and fired shots at pursuing officers, according to a release from the Burnsville Police Department.

  • Minnesota city spent over $9,000 to protect home of former officer who shot Daunte Wright

    The city of Champlin, Minn., has spent more than $9,000 to erect a security perimeter protecting the home of Kim Potter, the former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. What's happening: Photos posted to Twitter show cement barricades, fencing and officers stationed outside Potter's suburban Twin Cities home. She faces manslaughter charges in Wright's death. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.City spokeswoman Ashley Wagner told Axios that the city will seek reimbursement for the $9,236 in physical security costs "should a source become available." An estimate for the police staffing costs wasn't yet available, she added.What they're saying: Wagner said the security is needed to "protect against a fire in a residential neighborhood if anyone decided to carry through on threats and also to provide officers with a protected place in case of a violent crowd," noting protests in nearby Brooklyn Center.Between the lines: Protesters have increasingly targeted homes of local politicians and law enforcement officials in the Twin Cities over the last year. An August demonstration outside the home of former Minneapolis police union head Bob Kroll's Hugo home generated headlines and backlash after a DFL activist-turned-lawmaker referenced burning down the neighborhood.Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman sold his house and moved due to security threats following protests over his handling of charges against the officers involved in George Floyd's death.On Saturday, the Santa Rosa police department reported vandalism at the former home of Barry Brodd, a former officer and use-of-force expert who testified for the defense in the Derek Chauvin trial, Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'I Lost 130 Lbs. With PCOS By Eating A Low-Carb, High-Protein Diet And Walking Every Day'

    Victoria Brady's progress photos are seriously inspirational.

  • I flew on Southwest and Alaska, the two airlines competing to be the best of the West Coast and the winner is abundantly clear

    Both are boosting their presence in the region but only one has a truly distinct West Coast vibe while the other is quite generic.

  • Lizzo Admits to Drunkenly Sliding Into Chris Evans’ DMs

    In a new clip shared om TikTok, the three-time Grammy winner showed off an Instagram message she recently sent to 'Avengers' star Chris Evans.

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle joins Eric Greitens’s Senate campaign as national chair

    ‘I am proud to join this team as the National Chair and look forward to championing Governor Greitens’ vision,’ former Fox News host announces

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • Derek Chauvin: Prosecutor defends police while condemning officer who ‘abandoned his values’

    Mr Schleicher said the defendant engaged in assault, not policing

  • Hester Ford: Oldest living American dies

    ‘She never “fit into a one size fit all box” as she was a master inventor and innovator’

  • Nuclear talks make some progress, interim arrangement possible -Iranian officials

    Iran and world powers have made some progress on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the United States, and an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement, Iranian officials said on Monday. Tehran and the powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Iran's recent breaches of the deal, to bring back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the accord. "We are on the right track and some progress has been made, but this does not mean that the talks in Vienna have reached the final stage," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference in Tehran.

  • NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Alex Bowman steals a win on a late restart

    Bowman’s third career win stuns Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, who were in control of the race almost exclusively until a late caution for a Kevin Harvick spin.

  • The bosses of the Suez Canal say the excavator operator who helped free the Ever Given is getting his overtime pay, plus a bonus

    After Insider interviewed Abdullah Abdul-Gawad, whose digger helped free the Ever Given, the Suez Canal Authority said he got his overtime.

  • Texas didn’t see a COVID surge after opening and ending its mask mandate. Here’s why

    Public health experts said it was premature to end the mandates and the governor should’ve waited longer until more people were vaccinated, but so far, the decision seems to have paid off.

  • George Floyd’s brother has a message for America: ‘You have the right to be angry – but express it peacefully’

    Exclusive: Terrence Floyd tells The Independent that a guilty verdict would be ‘milestone for change’

  • Toni Braxton, 53, unveils bald head and fit physique in bikini post

    The singer celebrated a “Red Hot Sunday” in her latest Instagram post. In a post on her official Instagram account, Toni Braxton, 53, unveiled her bald head and fit physique in a red bikini. Braxton is “letting it flow” on social media.

  • Colorado judge resigns after using N-word

    After using the N-word in front of a Black coworker, the coworker said it felt "like a stab through my heart each time," but didn't say so because she feared retaliation.