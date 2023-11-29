Meteorologists forecast severe storms, chance of tornadoes in Central Texas on Thursday

The National Weather Service expects an "active day" in Central Texas on Thursday, forecasting scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and possible tornadoes across portions of the Hill Country, I-35 corridor and Coastal Plains.

Meteorologists said there's a chance of tornadoes near and east of the I-35 and I-37 corridors, with the greatest risk forecasted along and east of the U.S. 77 corridor.

Lee and Fayette counties could see the worst of the storms, with a level 3 out of 5 storm severity. Travis, Williamson and Hays counties were graded a level 2, or "slight risk" for severe storms.

Storms are likely to be at their worst between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday. The weather service urges Texans to be weather aware until Friday.

