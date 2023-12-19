Meteorologists with the National Weather Service predict an unseasonably warm Christmas in 2023.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Will it be a white Christmas in Livingston County? It's not likely.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service predict Christmas Day will be unseasonably warm this year, with a chance of rain in Livingston County and throughout the region.

"We're looking at a high of around 50 degrees, and as of right now, there are some chances for rain," said NWS meteorologist Sara Schultz, out of the White Lake. "Looking at during the day, there's a moderate chance of rain, around a 40% chance."

A child plays in the snow in Livingston County. Meteorologists predict a warm, snow-free Christmas this year.

Despite a cold front moving in Monday, which produced snowfall and potential for slippery conditions in some parts of the state, the extended forecast predicts a gradual warming trend through the week.

Schultz said temperatures are expected to be above average on Christmas Day.

Temperatures on Christmas Day average between a high of 33 degrees and a low of 22 degrees, with an average snow depth of 2 inches, according to NWS' weather history for southeast Michigan.

The highest temperature on record was in 1982, when temperatures reached 64 degrees. The following year was the coldest on record, when temperatures dropped to 10 below zero. The deepest Christmas snow, 13 inches, fell in 1951.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Meteorologists predict warm, wet Christmas in Livingston County