A look at the snow forecast for Michigan this week.

LANSING — Winter is expected to make an official comeback this week as snow and rain move into Michigan.

Rain and snow are expected Monday night, and meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids say to prepare for a breezy, wintry precipitation mix on Tuesday, when rain and snow are likely.

"Snow will develop prior to daybreak Tuesday morning, and change over to rain across southern areas," the NWS Grand Rapids office said on its website. "Snow accumulations are likely, with the highest expected toward Clare where 6-plus inches will be possible, to 2 to 3 inches toward Interstate 94."

The rain/snow line, which could move further north or south, runs from about Muskegon to Saginaw Bay. South of that line, commuters should expect snow in the morning, rain during the day and then snow again in the evening.

"Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 11 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then rain after 4 p.m. (for the Lansing area)," NWS said in its day-by-day forecast.

It also is expected to be breezy, with an east-southeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Highs Tuesday will be 35 to 40 and 32 to 36 Wednesday.

According to NWS, there’s a 50% chance of snow Wednesday and Thursday, and snow is likely Friday and Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Meteorologists: Prepare for Tuesday's mix of snow, freezing rain