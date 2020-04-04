Meteorologists warn winter may return to the Northeast

After late-spring warmth surges into parts of the East through the middle of next week, winter looks to return ahead of Easter weekend.

A surge of warmth is set to spread from the center of the country to the Northeast through the weekend and early next week.

Temperature will top out near 70 in parts of the Ohio Valley by Tuesday, and Washington, D.C. may near 80 degrees F by Wednesday.

"A sharp change in temperature is in store for the eastern half of the country late next week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.

A cold front will sweep across the country from Wednesday through Friday, bringing the perception that winter has returned.

Temperatures will fall as much as 10 to 20 degrees in just 24 hours.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s or lower 50s by Thursday in cities like Detroit and Cleveland, near or slightly below normal for early April.

The cooldown will wait to settle into the I-95 cities until Friday and Saturday.

The dramatic clash of warm and cold air will bring the chance for some thunderstorms to erupt from the Ohio Valley to the I-95 corridor as the cold front swings through.

Areas from the Hudson Valley to the mid-Atlantic could be susceptible for having thunder and heavier downpours.

Behind the rain will be the push of colder air, and the potential for wintry precipitation.

"As has been the case for much of the winter and early spring snow storms this season, the best chance for snow will be across northern New England," said AccuWeather Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

How long precipitation lingers behind the front and how quickly the cold air filters in behind the front, will determine if snow falls in places like central New York and western Pennsylvania. Should the precipitation move through quickly, areas in these states may miss out on snow entirely.

Roads and even non-paved surfaces will be quite warm the days leading up to the storm, making it difficult for larger accumulations outside of New England. The exception will be in higher elevations.

In northern New England, those going to the grocery store could run into slippery road conditions. In southern New England, temperatures at night may drop far enough to freeze up some standing puddles.

Behind the cold front, there is the potential for stiff, cold winds to sweep across the Great Lakes. This may generate lake-effect rain or snow showers Friday and perhaps even into Saturday.

Colder-than normal conditions are likely to linger across the Northeast through Easter weekend, as well as across the Midwest and Southeast.

