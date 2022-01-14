Meth-addicted homeless man said 'he heard voices' telling him to steal van with show dog inside, charges say

Jan. 13—A man on meth said the voices in his head told him to take the van that had a prize-winning boxer kenneled in the back in South St. Paul last week, according to criminal charges.

Timothy Jeffery Borrman, 34, who has no permanent address listed, was charged Wednesday in Dakota County District Court with one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of driving with a canceled license.

Last Saturday, about 6 a.m., police responded to Envision Hotel on 701 Concord St. on a report of a stolen van. The owner, Michelle Baker of Rock Island, Ill., told police she had parked her silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country in front of the hotel with the vehicle running as she ran inside to get coffee. She left her purse, phone and wallet in the vehicle and Jasper, the 2-year-old boxer dog.

She said she saw the thief sitting in the hotel lobby, watched him get up, go out the door, get into her van and drive away. She had been in town for the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show in downtown St. Paul's RiverCentre.

She sent out desperate pleas on social media, begging for the return of Jasper. Temperatures fell to the single digits below zero over the weekend.

South St. Paul police circulated a photo of the van, the dog and Borrman who was caught on the hotel surveillance video.

Tara and James Wintz recognized Borrman and knew he was homeless and had been struggling with methamphetamine addiction, the complaint states.

On Jan. 10, the Wintzes began looking for him at residences he is known to frequent. They found him at a known drug house in St. Paul and confronted him as to the whereabouts of the van, according to the complaint. Borrman told them he left the van outside another residence in St. Paul and that he did not know a dog was in the vehicle, the complaint states.

The Wintzes went to that address and found the van. With Baker's permission, they broke the window to gain entrance and found Jasper shivering and hungry, still in his kennel.

The next day, police located Borrman and arrested him. He admitted to visiting a friend at the Envision Hotel in South St. Paul.

He told police he heard voices that told him to take the van and admitted to stealing it. He said he drove to a number of friends' homes before leaving it in front of his cousin's residence in St. Paul. Borrman said he gave the keys to his cousin. He also admitted to using meth during this time, charges say.

Most of Borrman's criminal history relates to substance abuse issues, beginning in 2007 with a conviction for underage drinking and driving. He has two convictions for driving with a suspended license and four DWIs. He also has convictions for domestic assault and violating a no-contact order.

His first court appearance was set for Thursday in Hastings.