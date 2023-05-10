Meth bust nets $1 million in pills and two gang members arrested

Over $1 million in methamphetamine was seized and two suspects are in custody, according to law enforcement officials.

Quardarrius Strong and Kevon Carter were arrested Monday on outstanding warrants including two counts of felony murder each. The two men had both previously been charged in the February 2019 shooting death of 26-year-old Ronnie Brooks Jr., according to original reporting by the Ledger-Enquirer.

Strong was apprehended at his home in Midland, GA, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office recovered 25.5 pounds of Methamphetamine, one firearm and $4000 in cash.

The sheriff’s office says the methamphetamine has an estimated street value of approximately $1.2 million.

Carter was apprehended at his home in East Columbus and was arrested on warrants for two counts of felony murder and three counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act, according to the release.

