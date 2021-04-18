Meth bust worth $65K made in downtown Johnstown

Apr. 18—One of the largest recent methamphetamine busts was made Friday at Econo Lodge on Napoleon Street in downtown Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Officials said sheriff's deputies came in contact with Amanda Robinson and Michael Knisely at the hotel during a warrant detail and encountered suspected drug activity.

The Cambria County Detectives Bureau was brought in and discovered more than 600 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $65,000, heroin, pills, marijuana and $10,274 in cash, according to a release from the DA's office.

"It's a large amount of illegal substances that were taken off the streets," Neugebauer said.

Knisely and Robinson are each being charged with one count of felony conspiracy, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the DA's office.

All charges will be prosecuted by Neugebauer.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania State Parole assisted with the investigation.