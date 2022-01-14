Meth case draws 7 years

Jan. 13—A woman facing several felony drug charges in Cumberland County pled guilty by information on two drug charges and received a seven-year sentence to be served concurrently and with a charge in Kentucky.

Jessica Leigh Adkins, 31, Jamestown, was facing two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia in cases indicted in 2020 and 2021.

Adkins bypassed presentation of charges of facilitation of the sale of more than .5 grams of meth and possession of less than .5 grams of meth — both Class C felonies — and agreed to the seven-year sentence. All docketed charges are to be dismissed.

Adkins is a Range 1 offender and by state law must serve 30 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for a parole hearing. She is being credited with time already served in jail.

The facilitation charge stems from a Feb. 26, 2020, arrest and the possession charge stems from the discovery of contraband while being booked at the Justice Center on Nov. 12, 2021.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Tyler Benjamin Christian, 29, pled guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest occurring on Nov. 11, 2021, and received a two-year sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender at 30% as required by state law. Christian is being given credit for 55 days already served in jail. Court costs and fine was waived.

Christian is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop by sheriff's deputies and traveling up to 120 mph in an attempt to elude deputies in a vehicle reported stolen in Nashville. Charges are still pending in Knoxville and Nashville

—Frank Terry Guzman, 39, pled guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of cocaine for sale and received a five-year sentence to be served at 30% as required by state law. The sentence was suspended for five years of supervised probation in Oceola County, FL, if that count accepts the case. Fine and court costs are waived and credit for 36 days already served in jail was applied.

The charge stems from an April 14, 2021, arrest by Sheriff's Investigator Jason Elmore.

—Matthew James Tabor, 23, pled guilty to an information charging introduction of contraband into a penal institution and simple possession of meth and received two-year sentence to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence with credit for 117 days served in jail.

Both charges stem from a Dec 7 incident at the Justice Center during which a small amount of illegal drugs was seized during a search.

Deadline docket

—Matthew Raymond Alcorn, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, five counts of felony possession of meth, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, introducing contraband into a penal institution, three counts of driving while in possession of meth and three counts of driving on a revoked license, continued to Jan. 19 pending anticipated federal prosecution of the cases.

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, deadline for motions to be filed set for March 22 and continued to April 22.

—Michael Scott Elliott, aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, evading arrest and simple possession, bond set at $12,000 and continued to April 11.

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, bond set at $15,000 and continued to Feb. 4.

—Zachary Allen Rives, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, aggravated assault, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Jan. 19.

—Travis John Stowers, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, possession of a legend drug, tampering with evidence, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 22.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com