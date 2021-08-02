Meth charges filed against Clinton man

Aug. 2—CLINTON — The execution of an arrest warrant led to an officer finding a Clinton man in possession of over 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to court documents.

William E. Kohl, 37, 536 Second Ave. South, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6.

According to the affidavit, at 7 p.m. Thursday, an officer saw Kohl enter SA Liquor. The officer knew Kohl was wanted on an arrest warrant in Clinton County. Once the warrant was confirmed, the officer secured Kohl in handcuffs.

The affidavit states the officer searched Kohl. The officer discovered a small bag containing a substance consistent with methamphetamine, court records state. A digital scale was located in the same pocket. The suspected methamphetamine weighed 11.23 grams, the affidavit says.