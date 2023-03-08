Meth, cocaine confiscated by Drug Interdiction Team

Mar. 8—A quantity of illicit drugs are off the street, thanks to an investigation by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team.

The investigation and confiscation of the drugs came on Wednesday. Jessica Creech, 41, of Baxter, was arrested after she was found in possession of illicit drugs. She is charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, possession of marijuana and careless driving.

According to the press release by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the investigation netted approximately one pound of methamphetamine, four ounces of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

Creech is held under $25,000 cash bond and set for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court.