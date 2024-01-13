Meth, cocaine, and fentanyl found in search warrant: Marin County Sheriff’s Office

(KRON) – A search warrant led to a San Francisco resident being found in possession of allegedly over a half pound of suspected meth, cocaine, and hundreds of victims’ credit cards, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Marin County deputies conducted a vehicle investigation of a car parked at a Chevron Gas station in Mill Valley on Dec. 21. Deputies found sale quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The deputies also say they found evidence of the drugs being for sale.

San Jose PD asks community assistance in search for at-risk missing woman

Deputies arrested everyone associated with the vehicle for suspicion of personal drug possession and possession of drugs for sale. According to an investigation by the Specialized Investigative Unit (SUI), one of the suspects, Christopher Rinehart, possessed larger quantities of narcotics for sale.

On Jan. 3, SUI detectives found a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and various illicit drugs in Rinehart’s San Francisco apartment after receiving a search warrant.

Marin County Sheriff’s Office

Marin County Sheriff’s Office

The drugs that were located in Rinehart’s apartment were the following:

Over a half pound of suspected methamphetamine.

110 milliliters of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid

16.5 grams of cocaine base

Half an ounce of suspected fentanyl.

An ounce of suspected cocaine.

Over a quarter pound of psilocybin mushrooms.

Ketamine

Over a half pound of cutting agent to produce crack cocaine

Detectives say they also located hundreds of victims’ credit cards, account information, checks and identification cards. According to detectives, Rinehart had an embossing machine to create credit cards and the equipment needed to make fake identification cards.

According to the Marin County Deputies, all evidence of fraud and identity theft was turned over to the San Francisco Police Department. Based on the evidence located at Rinehart’s residence, narcotic sales-related charges were forwarded to the Marin County District Attorneys, according to deputies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.