Meth, cocaine and heroin seized in Somerset drug raid, authorities say

Jun. 25—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Somerset man was jailed after drug agents raided a home, seizing drugs and a stolen handgun, authorities said.

The Somerset County Bureau of Criminal Investigation charged Justin Michael Taylor, 38, of the 700 block of South Center Avenue, with receiving stolen property, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession.

According to a complaint affidavit, investigators raided a Somerset Township residence on Tuesday, seizing suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and packages of heroin sealed in containers.

Drug agents also recovered a .22-caliber pistol that was reported stolen in Maryland.

Taylor is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm.

"My office works in conjunction with law enforcement to get drugs off the street," Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.

Taylor is in Somerset County Jail on $75,000 bond.