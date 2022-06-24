Meth, cocaine and heroin seized in Somerset drug raid, authorities say

Jun. 24—SOMERSET — A Somerset man was jailed after drug agents raided a home, seizing drugs and a stolen hand gun, authorities said.

The Somerset County Bureau of Criminal Investigation charged Justin Michael Taylor, 38, of the 700 block of South Center Avenue, with receiving stolen property, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession.

According to a complaint affidavit, investigators raided a Somerset Township residence on Tuesday, seizing suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and packages of heroin sealed in containers.

Drug agents also recovered a .22 caliber pistol that was reported stolen in Maryland. Taylor is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm.

"My office works in conjunction with law enforcement to get drugs off the street," Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.

Taylor is in Somerset County Jail on $75,000 bond.