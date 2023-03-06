Meth dealer, 16 co-defendants admit guilt

Mar. 6—MACON — Multiple defendants connected to a methamphetamine trafficking ring centered in Milledgeville that was responsible for distributing a total of five kilograms of methamphetamine pleaded guilty to their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation.

Jarvis Havior, aka "J Bo," 31, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Havior faces a minimum of 10 years in prison to a maximum of life imprisonment to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for May 3.

"Through the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, law enforcement agents coordinated a successful take-down of a drug trafficking network pushing high volumes of methamphetamine into the Milledgeville area," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Local, state and federal law enforcement are helping us hold those distributing large quantities of the most deadly and addictive illegal drugs accountable at the federal level."

"Those who distribute methamphetamine pose a grave danger to the community," Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division Robert J. Murphy said. "These traffickers can no longer deliver dangerous drugs on the streets and must now face the consequences of their actions."

According to court documents, agents with DEA, GBI and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force received credible information in June 2020 from multiple confidential sources that Havior was leading a multi-kilogram methamphetamine distribution ring operating in the Milledgeville community. A subsequent investigation determined the location of distribution "trap" houses and "stash" houses for bulk narcotics and cash that Havior and his criminal associates maintained.

On April 5, 2021, agents determined that Havior was going to replenish his methamphetamine supply at a location in Stone Mountain, where he had previously traveled for suspected drug re-supply runs. Agents observed Havior meet a man at a Publix parking lot in Stone Mountain and receive a fully laden green Publix bag. Havior traveled to a restaurant in Covington and gave the bag to co-defendant Anrico Taylor.

Both defendants departed the restaurant in their respective vehicles and traffic stops were conducted on them in Baldwin County. Taylor attempted to flee with the Publix bag, ripping apart several smaller bags of methamphetamine as he ran from officers, amounting to approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine spread on the ground. In total, four kilograms of methamphetamine were found inside the green Publix bag. In all, the drug trafficking ring is responsible for distributing at least five kilograms of methamphetamine.

The following co-defendants entered guilty pleas and will be sentenced at a later date:

—Dawn Carey, 47, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison;

—Nicholas Cuevas-Flores, 37, of Lawrenceville, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison;

—Bruce Harrison, 39, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of life in prison;

—Paul Collins, 59, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

—Arturo Marshall, aka Turo, 41, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

—Annie Collins, 21, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

—Tyrone Hitchcock, aka TY, 48, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

—Alicia Nugent, 38, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

—Anrico Taylor, aka Rico, 34, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

—Amber Vanclief, 32, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

—Matthew Cameron, 47, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison;

—Paris Binion, 30, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison;

—Lamont Jackson, 48, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison;

—Perry Miller, 27, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison;

—Macarthur Reeves, aka Mac, 67, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison; and

—Ryan Rickard, 49, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison.

—The following co-defendants remain at large and are charged with the following crimes:

—Dwight Turner, aka "Wight," 57, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two counts distribution of methamphetamine and faces a maximum of life in prison;

—Paul Bentley, aka "Old School," 56, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison; and

—Noe Canela, 34, of Lilburn, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison.

Individuals with information regarding the whereabouts of Turner, Canela and Bentley can contact the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

This case is being investigated by DEA, FBI, GBI, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Baldwin County Sherriff's Office, Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Milledgeville Community Supervision Office, Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office, Jones County Sheriff's Office, Atlanta-Carolina's HIDTA Office and Gwinnett Metro Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim is prosecuting the case.