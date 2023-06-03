Meth dealer sentenced to 21 years in prison

Jun. 2—A 35-year-old methamphetamine dealer was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison Thursday by a U.S. District Court judge.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Brandon Mendoza was on federal supervised release when Odessa Police officers saw him conduct multiple narcotics transactions last November. When they pulled Mendoza over, the officers found methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm in his truck.

During a subsequent search of Mendoza's apartment, the officers found three more firearms, baggies, scales and more methamphetamine, the news release stated.

Mendoza pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of actual methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge David Counts to 19.5 years in prison on those charges and a consecutive two years for violating his supervised release. Once out of prison, Mendoza will be on supervised release for five years.