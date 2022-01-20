Meth dealers lead deputies on high-speed motorcycle chase

Jan. 20—MACON — Co-defendants who led law enforcement on a motorcycle chase on I-75 at speeds of up to 150 mph, resulting in two deputies being struck and injured by a passing car during the pair's arrest, have pleaded guilty to distributing nearly three kilograms of methamphetamine.

John Terrell Johnson, 34, of Jackson, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine, and Tosha Danielle Kidd, 31, of Conyers, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Tilman "Tripp" Self. Johnson faces a mandatory minimum of five years up to a maximum 40 years in prison to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a maximum $5 million fine. Kidd faces a maximum 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine. Johnson and Kidd are scheduled for sentencing on April 5.

There is no parole in the federal system.

"John Johnson's poor decision to lead officers on a perilous chase, coupled with Tosha Kidd's choice to flee on foot after two deputies were injured in the line of duty, endangered the public and easily could have cost lives, including their own," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Thanks to the bravery displayed by the Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and a concerned citizen, Johnson and Kidd were caught and will face the consequences of their decision to distribute methamphetamine in middle Georgia."

"We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the U.S. Attorney's Office as we work together to make our community safer," Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said.

According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2020, at nearly 9 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies noticed a motorcycle speeding southbound on Interstate 75 near Forsyth. The motorcycle was driven by Johnson, with Kidd riding as the passenger and carrying a camouflage backpack. The pair fled when officers attempted to pull them over, reaching speeds of up to 150 mph while weaving through traffic and using the emergency shoulder to pass other motorists.

Eventually, with the help of a civilian motorist, law enforcement blocked Johnson's motorcycle and brought it to a halt on the side of I-75. Two of the deputies, focused on subduing Johnson, were injured when a passing motorist accidentally struck their patrol vehicles. Kidd seized the opportunity for escape and fled on foot. As she ran, she dumped the camouflage backpack.

She was eventually taken into custody near the site where Johnson's motorcycle had been stopped, and the backpack was recovered. The backpack contained nearly three kilograms of 99% pure methamphetamine, or 2,935 grams. Johnson, a convicted felon, was illegally carrying a stolen handgun in his pocket and $1,075 in cash. The deputies struck by a car in the line of duty sustained physical injuries requiring treatment at the hospital.

A few months prior to this incident, Johnson was arrested under similar circumstances. On Sept. 29, 2020, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies spotted Johnson speeding on a motorcycle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop; Johnson fled from officers. Deputies were able to bring Johnson to a stop and found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol secured to his shoulder holster plus 11.944 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and two smoking devices in a bag clipped to the motorcycle's handlebars.

Johnson told officers he was a convicted felon who had been selling drugs for a long period of time and had bought numerous guns during that time. Johnson also admitted that fleeing from pursuing officers is "just what you do" when possessing drugs. Johnson has two prior felony convictions in Newton and Butts counties.

The case was investigated by DEA with the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom prosecuted the case for the government.