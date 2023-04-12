Meth discovered in KSP traffic stop

Apr. 12—An Ohio man is facing a potential indictment locally after he was discovered to possess nearly $5,000 in methamphetamine, a gun and cash last week.

The investigation that led to Charles S. Sparks' arrest came from an April 4 traffic stop on along Arthur Ridge Road in East Bernstadt.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason Smith conducted the stop and determined that Sparks, of Hamilton, Ohio, was driving under the influence of intoxicants. Further investigation revealed approximately 12.7 ounces of suspected methamphetamine which is estimated to have a street value of $5,000. Sparks also had a handgun and $1,371 in cash.

Sparks was held under $10,000 cash bond and set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges of first-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to wear seat belts, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to produce an insurance card and speeding 25 mph over speed limit. Probable cause was found, meaning the case can be considered by a Laurel County grand jury.

At press time, Sparks remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.