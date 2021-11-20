Meth distribution, money laundering conspiracy in SD lands California woman 19 years in federal prison

Nov. 19—SIOUX FALLS — A California woman was sentenced to over 19 years in federal prison for her role in conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and launder money in South Dakota.

Maribel Torres, 37, of Escondido, California, was sentenced Nov. 1 to 235 months in federal prison plus five years of supervised release in connection with a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, the U.S. District Court announced on Tuesday.

A cooperative investigation by local, state and federal agencies discovered that, between an unknown date and continuing until July 2020, Torres reached an agreement to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine in South Dakota.

During that time, Torres also attempted to conduct financial transactions affecting interstate and foreign commerce by wiring funds derived from the sale of methamphetamine. She also directed co-conspirators to do the same on her behalf. Further, she helped coordinate with co-conspirators the movement of cash drug proceeds across state lines.

The sentencing comes more than three months after Torres was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of in July. She later pleaded guilty to the indictment.

Torres was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.