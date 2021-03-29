Meth distributor pleads guilty on trafficking charges

Mar. 29—MACON — A Macon resident pleaded guilty this week to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine after being arrested in an extensive drug trafficking wiretap investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said.

Joshua Noojin, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Noojin faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison to be followed by a minimum of three years of supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 10. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The DEA is to be commended for spearheading this investigation into a prolific methamphetamine ring that was supplying vast amounts of this deadly narcotic to the Macon community," Leary said in a news release. "The work of DEA, Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Peach County Sheriff's Office and Marietta Police Department to shut down this drug trafficking operation has undoubtedly saved lives."

"Strong law enforcement partnerships, which led to the dismantlement of this once-thriving 'meth' ring, underscores the power of combined forces and strategic partnerships. These partnerships are vital in the war against 'meth' and other dangerous drugs," Robert J. Murphy, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlanta Field Division, said. "This defendant once profited by spreading this insidious poison throughout middle Georgia and elsewhere, but DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to removing such criminals in order to protect our communities."

DEA agents began investigating the illegal narcotics distribution activities of co-defendant Richard Charles Allen, 44, of Macon, in the middle Georgia region in April 2019. DEA conducted a series of controlled purchases from Allen using a confidential informant but were unable to identify Allen's source of methamphetamine supply. As a result, agents sought and obtained a wiretap order on Allen's phone number from a federal judge.

Allen negotiated the purchase of large quantities of methamphetamine from sources in the Atlanta area on Aug. 21, 2019, Sept. 1, 2019 and Sept. 7, 2019. On each occasion, Allen sent Noojin to purchase methamphetamine on his behalf and agents observed Noojin's movements. Noojin was taken into custody on Sept. 7, 2019, after obtaining 990 grams of methamphetamine.

Allen was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 16, 2020, and is charged with the following: one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Peach County Sheriff's Office and the Marietta Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts is prosecuting the case for the government.