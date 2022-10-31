Meth, fentanyl found on man during Celina booking on OVI charge

Oct. 31—CELINA — Methamphetamine and fentanyl were found on a St. Marys man being booked into jail on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, David Wheeler, 32, was booked on an "operating a vehicle impaired" charge on Sunday at 2:16 a.m. Before entering the booking area, officers found a white pill on the man.

Officers then found a rolled-up dollar bill with a white powder inside, according to the release. A preliminary test of the white substance showed a presumptive positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Wheeler is now also being held on illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into a detention facility, a third-degree felony, according to the release. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office will review the case.