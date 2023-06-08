Meth, fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms seized from Middletown woman's car

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — A traffic stop this week resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of controlled substances from a Middletown woman's car, police said.

On Wednesday evening, a vehicle driven by Stevie Marissa Bloyd, 28, was stopped for a "minor traffic violation" at Mill Street and Beechwood Avenue, according to a release issued by Middletown police.

Bloyd was arrested after officers determined her driving privileges had been suspended.

In her vehicle, police said, they found 115 grams of meth, nearly 184 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 1.72 pounds of marijuana, 23 "self-made" pills containing fentanyl, 15 partial pills containing fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $796 in cash.

Bloyd was preliminarily charged with possession of meth, fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana, all with intent to deliver, along with possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.

More: Woman, inmates accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs into New Castle prison

Two of the preliminary dealing charges are Level 2 felonies carrying maximum 30-year prison terms.

Bloyd was being held in the Henry County jail in New Castle on Thursday under a $98,000 surety bond and a $8,600 cash bond.

She already faced two charges — strangulation and domestic battery — filed against her in April in Henry Circuit Court 2.

According to court records, the Middletown woman has been convicted of domestic battery, theft and driving while suspended.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Traffic stop leads to dealing charge against Middletown woman