Meth found during traffic stop

May 11—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a Laurel Hill man with possession of methamphetamine.

Zachery Earl Cribb, 24, is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and was served for an outstanding warrant for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Wednesday, May 4, a deputy observed a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling on Broad Avenue without a registration place.

During a traffic stop, a deputy observed a semi-automatic handgun among the registration papers.

According to a press release, other deputies arrived and three occupants from the vehicle were removed. The driver of the vehicle, Austin Shane Lane, was issued a citation for carrying a concealed firearm and operating a vehicle without being registered.

The meth was found was deputies were removing Cribb from the vehicle.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Cribb has numerous previous convictions for felony breaking and entering and larceny.

Cribb was processed into the Richmond County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secure bond. He's scheduled to appear in District Court on May 19.