Meth found in rural mailbox

Jul. 19—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a rural Genesis Rd. residence after a woman found a white powdery substance had been placed in a mailbox. Deputies believe the substance is methamphetamine.

The incident was reported July 15 when a a woman in the 4000 block of Genesis Rd. reported observing a car driving up to a mailbox and leaving a bag of meth at around 11 p.m.

Deputy Mitchell Ward was one of the deputies responding to the call and reported finding a small, clear plastic bag containing 1.8 grams of the substance.

The substance was seized, processed and ordered for destruction and no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

