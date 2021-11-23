Meth, guns and money seized in traffic stop

Nov. 23—JACKSON COUNTY — Monday, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on I-65 near Seymour led to the discovery of a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, additional drugs, guns, and money.

The discovery resulted in two White County residents being arrested on numerous charges.

The incident began around noon when Trooper Randel Miller conducted a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 on I-65 northbound near the 48 mile marker, just south of the Seymour, exit for multiple traffic violations. During the traffic stop, Trp. Miller became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place and deployed K-9 Jinx, who alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located roughly 1.6 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl pills, three handguns, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $2,000 in US currency.

The driver of the vehicle, Patrick J. Doornbos, 36, and passenger, Amber L. Balser, 30, both from Monticello, were arrested on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor.

Doornbos was additionally charged with one count of Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony.

Balser was additionally charged with one count of Possession of a Handgun After Being a Convicted Felon, Level 5 Felony.

Both Doornbos and Balser were transported to the Jackson County Jail where they were incarcerated pending their initial court appearances.

Trp. Miller was assisted by Troopers David Owsley, Jayme Herbert, Brandon Love, Jacob Tolle, and Sgt. Bryce Harris. — Information provided