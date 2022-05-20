Meth. Guns. A stolen Escalade. 6 arrested in ring that moves drugs from LA to MS Coast.

Biloxi police arrested 6 people in a large-scale drug bust that involved trafficking meth and marijuana from Los Angeles to the Mississippi Coast.

On Tuesday, law enforcement conducted search warrants and arrest warrants which resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of meth, seven pounds of Marijuana, seven firearms and two stolen cars.

According to the press release, the operation started in January 2022 when Biloxi police officers found a stolen Cadillac Escalade. Two pounds of meth and four pounds of marijuana were found in the SUV.

Police said they also found evidence of a drug trafficking organization that was bringing in large amounts of marijuana and meth from Los Angeles to the Coast.

Six people have been arrested so far:

Larry Darnell “Gucci” Laster, 36, of Biloxi and Ocean Springs Candace Maria Phillips, 38, of Biloxi and Ocean Springs Kelvin Lee “Twin” Monroe, 31, of Biloxi Jonathan Dixon “Jones” Colley, 34, of D’Iberville Tristan Demar “Ooze” Payton, 36, of Biloxi Zarek Yakez “Ziggy” Tyler, 30, of Biloxi

The investigation is active and more arrests are forthcoming, the release said.

The arrests and drug busy were part of what law enforcement is calling Operation Fast Pass.

Members of the Biloxi Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Unit, the Ocean Springs Police Department, the D’Iberville Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the US Marshals, the FBI and the DEA all worked together during the operation.

Anyone with knowledge of the situation is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112.

