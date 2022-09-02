Meth, heroin among $166K worth of drugs found in South Fulton home
Law enforcement agencies in South Fulton teamed up in a raid this week at a home that they were watching for some time. Three people are facing multiple felony charges.
SWAT teams from South Fulton Police Department executed a search warrant early Friday morning, according to Police Chief Keith Meadows.
Officers entered a home on Forest Downs Lane. Three suspects got away before officers arrived, the release stated.
Police said they found multiple illegal drugs, which brought the total value of the street drugs to $166,200.
The items they seized include:
• 2,050 grams of marijuana
• Approximately 3,000 amphetamine pills
• 195 grams of Xanax pills
• 546 grams of methamphetamine
• 864 grams of heroin
• 27 grams of powdered cocaine
• 700 fentanyl pills
• 31 grams of crack cocaine
• 30 grams of MDMA
• 125 grams of liquid promethazine
• Two handguns (one of which was confirmed stolen out of Atlanta)
• Cash
• Numerous cellphones
Officials said they have as many as 10 felony arrest warrants for each of the three suspects.
