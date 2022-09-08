Meth, heroin, cocaine, MDMA recovered in South Fulton drug raid

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

City of South Fulton police say a large amount of drugs is off the streets following a raid.

In a post Thursday on Facebook, South Fulton police posted a picture of the drugs seized at a home along Stonewall Tell Road.

Investigators said they recovered the following:

  • Approximately 3,000 amphetamine pills

  • 195 grams of alprazolam pills, commonly known as Xanax

  • 546 grams of methamphetamine

  • 864 grams of heroin

  • 27 grams of powdered cocaine

  • 2,050 grams of marijuana

  • Approximately 700 fentanyl pills

  • 31 grams of crack cocaine

  • 30 grams of MDMA

  • 125 grams of liquid promethazine

  • Two (2) handguns (one confirmed stolen out of Atlanta P.D.)

  • U.S. currency

  • Numerous cell phones

  • Identifying paperwork/documents

“This case highlights the successful outcome when the community and law enforcement partners come together to eliminate crime in South Fulton.” South Fulton police Chief Keith Meadows said. “Dangerous drugs such as these have no place in our communities.”

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories