Meth, heroin, cocaine, MDMA recovered in South Fulton drug raid
City of South Fulton police say a large amount of drugs is off the streets following a raid.
In a post Thursday on Facebook, South Fulton police posted a picture of the drugs seized at a home along Stonewall Tell Road.
Investigators said they recovered the following:
Approximately 3,000 amphetamine pills
195 grams of alprazolam pills, commonly known as Xanax
546 grams of methamphetamine
864 grams of heroin
27 grams of powdered cocaine
2,050 grams of marijuana
Approximately 700 fentanyl pills
31 grams of crack cocaine
30 grams of MDMA
125 grams of liquid promethazine
Two (2) handguns (one confirmed stolen out of Atlanta P.D.)
U.S. currency
Numerous cell phones
Identifying paperwork/documents
“This case highlights the successful outcome when the community and law enforcement partners come together to eliminate crime in South Fulton.” South Fulton police Chief Keith Meadows said. “Dangerous drugs such as these have no place in our communities.”
