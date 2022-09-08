Meth, heroin, cocaine, MDMA recovered in South Fulton drug raid

City of South Fulton police say a large amount of drugs is off the streets following a raid.

In a post Thursday on Facebook, South Fulton police posted a picture of the drugs seized at a home along Stonewall Tell Road.

Investigators said they recovered the following:

Approximately 3,000 amphetamine pills

195 grams of alprazolam pills, commonly known as Xanax

546 grams of methamphetamine

864 grams of heroin

27 grams of powdered cocaine

2,050 grams of marijuana

Approximately 700 fentanyl pills

31 grams of crack cocaine

30 grams of MDMA

125 grams of liquid promethazine

Two (2) handguns (one confirmed stolen out of Atlanta P.D.)

U.S. currency

Numerous cell phones

Identifying paperwork/documents

“This case highlights the successful outcome when the community and law enforcement partners come together to eliminate crime in South Fulton.” South Fulton police Chief Keith Meadows said. “Dangerous drugs such as these have no place in our communities.”

