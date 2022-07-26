Meth-impaired driver in double fatality crash sent to prison

Jul. 26—Two surviving siblings of Terry and Rhonda Copple on Monday spoke at Rita Glasgow's sentencing hearing of the deep sense of loss and outrage they have felt since the defendant's actions killed the Joplin couple in a two-vehicle crash a year and a half ago.

"We live with an ever-present echo in our heads that reminds us that they are gone, and we will never see them again," Terry's sister, Amanda Copple, said during victim-impact statements rendered at the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane sentenced the 32-year-old Glasgow to concurrent terms of 23 years on a conviction for causing the Copples' deaths by driving under the influence of meth and of five years for being in possession of meth at the time.

The defendant had pleaded guilty May 10 to those two counts in a plea deal dismissing a third related count of vehicle tampering and limiting the prison time she might be assessed to no more than 23 years.

Defense attorney Craig Lowe asked the judge to consider granting a shorter term of 15 years in light of his client's difficult childhood, her remorse with respect to her actions and lack of any prior violent felonies. Lowe said Glasgow was abused as a child and grew up in a family plagued with profound mental illness that led to the murder of her father by a brother.

Prosecutor Theresa Kenney opposed that request, telling the judge that the defendant has had repeated opportunities to receive help in the handling of her prior drug-related cases in the state's criminal justice system and has failed to take advantage of those opportunities.

A witness told police that Glasgow appeared to be driving about 60 mph on Jan. 3, 2021, when she ran a stop sign on 29th Street and slammed into the victims' Ford Escape, which was northbound on Connecticut Avenue in Joplin.

The impact knocked the SUV up over a curb, across a yard and into the side of a house. Rhonda Copple, 48, died at the scene. Terry Copple, 55, was taken to Freeman Hospital West, where he was pronounced dead.

Glasgow, who suffered serious injuries, showed signs of impairment when an officer spoke to her in the emergency room of a hospital after the accident. She admitted to the officer that she used meth that day and a bag containing the drug was discovered in her bra by the medical staff treating her. A blood sample drawn from her came back positive for both meth and the anti-convulsant medication clonazepam.

"To understand the depth of our loss, you had to know what was taken from us," Amanda Copple told the court.

She described her brother as "a gentle spirit" with a positive and peaceful disposition who served as the foundation of their family and was a devoted husband to Rhonda Copple, whom he first met in a Joplin laundromat.

Leisha Pickering, the sister of Rhonda Copple, said the couple left behind three parents, seven sisters, eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

"Why? Why? Why? It was a question we all asked," Pickering recalled of family members' reactions to news of the couple's deaths.

She said the answer unfortunately was that Glasgow was free on bond at the time, high on meth and driving a stolen truck.

Glasgow chose to keep her remarks brief when given the opportunity to respond to the victims' family members and the statements they provided the court. The defendant attempted to assure them that she already held herself accountable for her actions and could only hope that someday they might forgive her.

Both the sisters who spoke were critical of the manner in which the courts had handled Glasgow's prior offenses, letting her out on bail and not imposing significant jail time.

Amanda Copple thanked the Jasper County court for keeping her in custody since the fatal crash, "for making her face her guilt and for sentencing her to jail where this tragedy won't be repeated for another family."

But both sisters also expressed frustration with a recent plea deal reached on the drug trafficking charges she had been facing in Newton County prior to the crash that cost their loved ones' their lives. The sentences she received on those cases earlier this month will run concurrently with the sentences received in Jasper County.

"This is unjust," Pickering said. "Rhonda and Terry deserve their own retribution."

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.