Meth lab discovered in Lynnwood hotel room

Lynnwood police uncovered a makeshift meth lab at a hotel on Saturday after housekeeping personnel discovered the setup in a room, the police department announced.

Around 11:40 a.m., Lynnwood police and South Snohomish County Fire were called to a hotel in the 3500 block of 196th Street Southwest after housekeeping personnel found a potential illicit drug lab inside a room.

For safety, hotel occupants on that floor were asked to evacuate while hazmat personnel tested for contamination.

When it was determined that there was no larger contamination concern, the Snohomish County Drug Task Force was called to the scene to investigate and apply for a search warrant.

Once the warrant was approved and signed by a judge, the Washington State Patrol SWAT/Lab team searched the room and found multiple drug chemicals, unknown liquids, beakes, assorted glassware and “other indications of an active lab to produce methamphetamine,” according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

The Washington Department of Ecology was also on scene, and took the contaminated items for destruction.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

