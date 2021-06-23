Meth lab sparks apartment fire

Jun. 22—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic police have identified a suspect in connection with a methamphetamine lab that caused a fire at the 560 on Main apartment building on Monday.

Willimantic Fire Department Chief Marc Scrivener said the call came in as a fire alarm at 10: 59 a. m. at the building, which is at 560 Main St.

He said the fire was small and occurred in an apartment on the sixth floor in the building, which is in one of the old mill buildings near the Thread City Crossing bridge (Frog Bridge).

Scrivener said the sprinkler system extinguished the fire, which police said was contained to the apartment.

In a press release Monday afternoon, Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak wrote the scene was turned over to Willimantic police at approximately 12: 30 p. m.

Police were being assisted by personnel from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the state police's narcotics unit.