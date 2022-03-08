Meth lab suspect denies charges; reportedly explains drug-making process to police

Brooke Halsted, 37, of Port Clinton faces second-degree felony charges of aggravated drug trafficking and illegal manufacture of drugs, as well as third-degree felony charges of aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children. Halsted entered a plea of not guilty at a Monday arraignment hearing. Her trial date is scheduled for May 17.

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Drug Task Force recently arrested a Port Clinton woman on charges that she made methamphetamine in her residence, and the suspect reportedly explained to an officer how she processed the meth.

The drug task force responded Feb. 15 to a report of a break-in at a Port Clinton residence and found baking soda poured all over the floors, ultimately arresting a woman on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine.

"It was certainly different," said Agent Matt Gandee of the task force, adding that it was the first on-site methamphetamine manufacturing setup he had seen in Ottawa County.

Brooke Halsted, 37, of Port Clinton faces second-degree felony charges of aggravated drug trafficking and illegal manufacture of drugs, as well as third-degree felony charges of aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children.

Halsted entered a plea of not guilty at an arraignment hearing on Monday. Her trial date is scheduled for May 17.

Was it a 'meth lab?'

Gandee said police didn't find what would be considered a typical "meth lab" at the residence.

He said Halsted didn't have the kind of manufacturing equipment and setup found in sophisticated criminal methamphetamine operations or on TV shows such as "Breaking Bad."

Meth typically comes into Ottawa County from dealers who bring it from southern Ohio, where it is manufactured, the agent said.

The setup found at the residence was the first one involving meth Gandee had seen in his time on the drug task force.

Officer asked suspect to explain how she processed meth

According to a drug task force incident report, an officer asked Halsted to walk him through the process she used to "wash" the meth, and she explained that she would break up methamphetamine she got in the mail, then put some in a jar.

Halsted told the officer she would put acetone in the jar with the meth and would wash it by stirring it up, breaking the meth crystals, then pouring the meth into a clean jar using a filter.

Story continues

She told police that she did the process over and over and explained that

the acetone stripped off the impurities in the methamphetamine layer by layer so she would repeat the process three times or so.

She showed an officer the jars she used, which were seized as evidence.

According to the incident report, Halsted had reported to the Port Clinton Police Department in February that someone broke into her house and dumped acid inside the residence.

When Port Clinton police arrived, they observed there was baking soda poured on the floors inside the residence.

Police officer asked drug task force to check

A Port Clinton police sergeant told Gandee that he thought there may be a methamphetamine lab inside the residence and requested the drug task force make contact with Halsted.

A task force officer contacted Halsted and made her aware of the complaint received by police.

Halsted appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine when speaking with police, according to the report.

She stated she did not have a lab in the residence and told an officer she poured baking soda on the floors to neutralize the chemicals that were in her home.

At this point, the officer highly suspected Halsted had an unknown amount of methamphetamine inside her residence and asked for consent to search her residence based off her behavior.

An officer later asked Halsted to walk him through the process she used to "wash" the meth, and she obliged, according to the report.

Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in Halsted's bedroom.

They also located numerous glass pipes that are used to smoke methamphetamine.

Also located were scales and plastic bags used to hold small amounts of

methamphetamine to sell, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Port Clinton woman charged with drug trafficking in meth case