Meth was mailed from Las Vegas to New York. How the Feds arrested a woman in Broome County

Anthony Borrelli, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
·2 min read

A Broome County woman has been charged by federal prosecutors after she allegedly shipped pounds of meth from Las Vegas to an Endicott residence.

Cara Pascucci is accused of shipping four pounds of meth from Nevada, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday, and the package was intercepted Oct. 25 by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service after it arrived in New York state.

Once a federal judge signed off on a search warrant for the suspicious package's contents, court documents say, investigators found the four pounds methamphetamine along with 12 additional ounces of a substance that later tested positive for meth.

About six ounces of marijuana products with a receipt in Pascucci's name were also found in the package, court documents say.

Members of the Capital Region Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force carried out a controlled delivery of the package Monday to the post office, though court documents say police switched the meth for a "sham" substance.

Later that afternoon, Pascucci and a relative arrived at the Endicott Post Office and the package was handed over by an undercover investigator. After that, police stopped and detained Pascucci.

Subscriber exclusive: Drug trafficking case spanned Michigan to NY. What led to federal charges in Tioga County

A riveting court case: He kidnapped two women, plotted murders from jail. Here's how long he'll spend in prison.

Broome County history: In early 1900's, Charles Cunningham reported on Binghamton State Hospital — as a patient

While being interviewed by police, court documents say, Pascucci admitted she traveled to Las Vegas multiple times since April.

On two recent trips, she said, she went there with $9,000 in cash in order to obtain and ship large amounts of meth from Las Vegas to Broome County.

The first package Pascucci allegedly sent from Las Vegas contained five pounds of meth, according to her statements to police, and she received $1,000 for making that shipment.

Pascucci also told police she was present when the meth was placed in each package that she shipped.

The sole purpose of her two recent Las Vegas trips had been to ensure the money was used to get meth and that it be sent to a relatives' home in Broome County, according to her statements to police. She also told police her relative didn't know the package contained meth when they picked it up Monday.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office charged Pascucci with attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Pascucci was represented by a federal public defender during her initial court appearance Tuesday. She was ordered into the custody of U.S. Marshals, to await a Nov. 8 detention hearing.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County woman charged after meth sent to NY from Las Vegas

