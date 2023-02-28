Meth, melted ice cream and puppies found inside ice cream truck, Louisiana cops say

An ice cream truck driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded after methamphetamine and two puppies were found inside, Louisiana cops say.

Narcotics detectives saw a bright blue ice cream truck with an expired license plate and no brake lights shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, according to a post on the Slidell Police Department’s Facebook page. Detectives had previously received reports that the owner was selling meth out of the truck, the post says.

Detectives stopped and searched the truck and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as melted ice cream in the freezer, the post says.

“As if the mixture of ice cream and meth wasn’t strange enough, detectives also located two small puppies inside the ice cream truck,” the post says.

Detectives arrested the 42-year-old owner of the truck and impounded the vehicle, according to the police department.

“Although ice cream is a great treat to eat on a hot day, the last thing anyone wants around their ice cream is methamphetamine,” the post says.

Police said that the ice cream truck has been “out of commission” for several months, so they don’t believe any children were exposed to meth, according to the post.

The two dogs found in the truck were taken to Slidell Animal Control, according to the department.

Slidell is about 30 miles northeast of New Orleans.

