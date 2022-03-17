Meth pipe in son's backpack has Joplin mother charged with felony endangerment

Mar. 17—A Joplin mother whose 11-year-old son allegedly brought a backpack to school with her meth pipe in it has been ordered bound over for trial on a felony count of child endangerment.

Amy L. Staples, 43, waived a preliminary hearing on the charge Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court on April 20.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that on Nov. 4, the defendant's son took a backpack to school that she had left near the front door of their home. While he was at school, a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine purportedly was found in the bag.

State child abuse investigators interviewed the boy's mother, who admitted that she had been smoking meth for about two years but said she always did it their garage and not in her son's presence, according to the affidavit. She told investigators that she often used the backpack to carry gallons of water home because they had no running water there and had forgotten on this occasion to clear the backpack of her items before her son took it to school, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.