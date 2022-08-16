Meth plea draws 11-year prison sentence

Aug. 15—A plea of guilty to possessing more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery resulted in an 11-year prison sentence in Cumberland County Criminal Court Wednesday.

Danny Lee Coleman, 54, entered the plea agreement before Judge Wesley Bray and was also fined $2,000 and is to forfeit any property seized during his arrest.

Young was arrested Feb. 17, 2020, by CCSO Sheriff's Deputies Kobe Cox and Tyler Yoder and in addition to the meth charge, was charged with possession of alprazolam for sale and/or delivery, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence in Fentress County and the additional charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Ashley Reanne Braddam, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a six-year sentence with furlough approved to attend long-term in-house treatment through Invitation Ministries. She was given credit for 83 days already served in jail and the sentence runs concurrently with a probation violation sentence.

Braddam was facing possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and simple possession in offenses that occurred in February and June 2020 and investigated by CCSO sheriff's deputies.

Once the recovery treatment is completed, Braddam is to return to court with her certificate of completion and will be allowed to remain on supervised probation.

—Jason Lee Hargis, 39, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and criminal impersonation, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent and received a six-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender and concurrently with a probation violation sentence in Putnam County.

The charge stems from a Jan. 4 traffic stop of a vehicle arriving at a residence on Prentice St. by sheriff's deputies. Remaining charges were dropped.

—Baylee Claire Hawn, 22, charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, three counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, criminal simulation, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of more than .5 grams or meth with an eight-year prison sentence.

A sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 19 at which time how the sentence will be served will be determined. She is being given credit for 365 days already served in jail. All items seized during the arrests were forfeited and remaining charges were dropped.

The charges stem from arrests on June 22, July 1 and Aug. 3, 2021, by CPD and CCSO officers. A co-defendant, Keith Austin Morgan, also pleaded guilty Wednesday.

—Kristofer Lewis Iles, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received an eight-year prison sentence with furlough to the 13th Judicial District Drug Court incarceration in Morgan County. The charge stems from a welfare check at a residence on Star Dr. where meth was seized by sheriff's deputies.

—Chance Lee Howard, 21, theft of property of up to $1,000, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession and one case in boundover status, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges of theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a Schedule II drug and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Howard received three 11-month and 29-day sentences to run concurrently with 60 days to serve and credit for 123 days already served in jail. Remaining charges were dismissed.

The charges stem from arrests on Sept. 14 and Nov. 30, 2021, and Feb. 13, 2022, by Fairfield Glade Police and CCSO deputies.

—Keith Austin Morgan, 24, charged with two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl for sale and delivery and possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and received an eight-year prison sentence with credit for 365 days already served in jail.

Fines were waived by Morgan is to pay court costs and remaining charges were dismissed. The charges stem from an Aug. 3, 2021, search of a residence by CCSO during which fentanyl was found and a May 3, 2021, traffic stop by a CCSO deputy.

—Dustin Lee Bogard, 39, pleaded guilty to an information charging driving under the influence and introduction of contraband into a penal institution and received a three-year sentence concurrent with sentence in General Sessions Court.

The charges stem from a Nov. 28, 2021, DUI arrest and July 30, 2021, incident at the county jail. He is being given credit for 77 days already served in jail.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, 34, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received an eight-year prison sentence concurrent with the probation violation at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Sharp received credit for 25 days served in jail.

The charge stems from a traffic stop July 9 by CPD.

—Brandon Clarence Jones, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted burglary and received a one-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Court costs were waived. The charge stems from the break-in of a storage building on Hwy. 68 on Oct. 21, 2020.

—Amberly Nichole Hassler, 32, charged with possession of a catalytic converter, theft of property of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, pleaded guilty to theft of up to $1,000 and possession of a catalytic converter and received two 11-month and 29-day suspended sentences to be served on supervised probation concurrently. Hassler was fined $250 and is to pay court costs.

The charges stem from a March 29 arrest following a traffic stop during which a used catalytic converter was found and an April 8 investigation by CPD.

—Joshua Lynn Sherrill, 40, pleaded guilty to an information charging identity theft occurring on April 2 and received a one-year suspended sentence with 21 days to serve. Sherrill agreed to go into and complete a drug treatment program. Court costs were waived and Sherrill is banned from contact with the victim.

—Derek Todd Rottman, 52, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of meth with intent and received a 14-year sentence to serve at 35% as a Range II offender. He was given credit for 172 days already served.

The charge stems from a Feb. 27, 2021, traffic stop. One case in boundover status was continued to Aug. 19.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com