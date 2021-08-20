Meth plea draws 9 years at 30% sentence

Aug. 19—A woman passing through Cumberland County in a vehicle with a Texas tag that led to a traffic stop and search pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale.

Elizabeth Francene Cureton, 37, received a nine-year prison sentence. As a Range 1 offender, she will be required to serve the sentence, under state law, at 30%.

Crossville Police made the encounter with Cureton and the resulting search led to the recovery of meth. Nothing else is known about this case.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Pamela Sue Copley, 55, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery and received an eight-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender, with sentence suspended. Copley is to serve the first year of her sentence on supervised probation of community corrections followed by seven years on supervised probation. All other charges were dropped. The charges stem from an April 8, 2019, undercover drug purchase operation.

—Scotty Keith Godsey, 57, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received an eight-year suspended sentence with 90 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. All items seized during the March 23, 2019, arrest at the Lantana Rd. county convenience center. Paraphernalia charge was dropped.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, 33, charged with resisting a stop, arrest or search and evading arrest, pleaded guilty to evading arrest and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with credit for any time already served. The resisting charge was dismissed. The charges stem from an Oct. 14, 2020, arrest by Cumberland County sheriff's deputies.

—Dylan Caleb Howard, 23, charged with domestic assault, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a suspended 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served on supervised probation with credit for 20 days already served in jail. The arrest stems from a June 23, 2020, incident investigated by Crossville Police.

—Heather Dawn McNeal, 32, charged with burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, pleaded guilty to burglary and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. As part of the agreement, McNeal is to pay $590 restitution to a family member who owned the property, $115 restitution to a pawn shop, is to receive alcohol and drug assessment and followup and is banned from contact with the victim. The theft charge was dropped. The case stems from a breaking and entering on May 4 during which personal property was taken.

—Leonard Theodore Rogers, 69, aggravated assault, assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search. He pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of resisting arrest and received two six-month suspended sentences to be served consecutively on supervised probation. Remaining charges were dropped. The charges stem from a disturbance investigated by the Crossville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office on June 21, 2019.

—Timothy Bruce Seber, 46, charged with driving under the influence, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The arrest stems from an Aug. 15, 2018, arrest by a THP trooper.

—Carol Lee Shell, 49, charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on good behavior probation with remaining charges dropped. The arrest stems from a Dec. 20, 2019, traffic stop by sheriff's deputies.

—Joel Ryan Smith, 26, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine and aggravated assault and received a six-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The charges stem from a sheriff's office investigation and arrest on Dec. 21, 2019.

