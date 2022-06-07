Meth plea nets six-year sentence at 30%

Jun. 6—A 2021 investigation into the theft of an Airstream camper that led to a felony possession of meth indictment resulted in a guilty plea to the meth charge and a six-year sentence.

David Luis Noguera, 29, who lived at a Timothy Dr. address in Breckenridge Lake subdivision at the time of his arrest, was originally charged with possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of more than $2,500 and unlawful removal of a registration decal/plate.

The charges stem from the Aug. 2, 2021, theft of the camper trailer and removal of the license plate decal. During the investigation by Sheriff's Deputy Ben Griffin, a large quantity of meth was found in Noguera's possession.

On May 13, Noguera pled guilty to an information charging attempted possession of a Schedule II (meth) drug for sale and received the six-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

Noguera was also ordered to pay $350 in restitution. The remaining charges were dropped.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Taylor Lee Denny, 26, pled guilty to aggravated domestic assault during which a firearm was discharged on Jan. 18, and qualified for judicial diversion. The guilty plea was set aside for a probationary period of three years. The firearm was forfeited and Denny is banned from contact with the victim. Court costs were waived. At the end of the probationary period, if all terms and conditions of probation are met, Denny will be allowed to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record. The victim was in agreement with the settlement of the case.

—Justin Lee Oldham, 26, pled guilty to informations charging vandalism of more than $1,000 and vandalism of more than $2,500, occurring on Feb. 10 and March 6, 2021, and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation under judicial diversion. Court costs were waived. Restitution to one victim in the amount of $1,178 and the other $229, are to be paid and Oldham is banned from contact with the victims. He is being credited with 200 days already served in jail. The charges stem from the destruction of mailboxes in the Blackberry Ct. area and with damage during an incident at Walmart. The pleas are being set aside and if Oldham successfully completes turns and conditions of probation, he will be allowed under judicial diversion to petition the court to have the charges removed from his record. A public intoxication charge was dropped.

—Susan Denise Stokes, 57, pled guilty to attempted reckless aggravated assault in connection with an incident Oct. 16, 2021, during which she threatened sheriff's deputies who were trying to serve a warrant for her arrest with a shotgun. The incident occurred on Apache Trail in Lake Tansi. Stokes agreed to served a one-year sentence consecutive to a two-year sentence in an unrelated conviction for reckless aggravated assault. She is being given credit for 210 days already served in jail.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com