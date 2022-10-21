Meth pleas entered; other cases continued

Oct. 20—A Crossville woman with multiple cases on the Cumberland County Criminal Court docket pleaded guilty in two meth cases and had other cases against her continued.

Melissa Ann Baker, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and received a five-year sentence with credit for 148 days served prior to the plea.

One of the meth charges stems from a Jan. 5 investigation and arrest by Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Moore following a traffic stop.

The other meth charge to which a plea was entered stems from Crossville Police Department Det. Koby Wilson's investigation and arrest on March 3 at Centennial Park during which meth was found.

Charges simple possession of meth, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia on the deadline docket, and a charge of domestic assault on the arraignment docket were continued to Dec. 5.

The sentence is concurrent with any other sentence currently being served.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Trials set

—Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license, trial set for March 7.

—Jonathan Cole Treadway, possession of a weapon by a felon, set for trial March 21.

—Vickey Michelle Cockrell, aggravated assault and domestic assault, trial set for March 22.

Arraignment

—Amy Michelle Arnold, simple possession and one case in boundover status, continued to Nov. 15.

—David Lee Bilbrey II, reckless endangerment, filing a false report and failure to stop at an injury crash, continued to Jan. 25.

—Nathan Allen Bowman, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of forgery, criminal simulation, simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Bowman and continued to Jan. 17.

—Jeremy Hilton Brown, driving under the influence continued to Nov. 15.

Story continues

—Jeremy Wayne Davis, theft of property of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, Brandon Griffin appointed to represent Davis and continued to Nov. 1.

—Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault, vandalism of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, continued to Nov. 9.

—Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, theft of property of $60,000 to $250,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, continued to Nov. 15.

—Kacie Renee Nicole Hughes, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, continued to Dec. 5 at which time Hughes is to return to court with an attorney.

—Jesse Drew Johnson, three counts of burglary, resisting a stop, arrest or search, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of up to $1,000, criminal trespassing and one case in boundover status, continued to Nov. 15.

—Aaron Wayne Letner, domestic assault, continued to Dec. 5 at which time Letner is to return to court with an attorney.

—David Allen Mayse, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and two cases in boundover status, continued to Nov. 15.

—Paul Richard Mills, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 5.

—Crystal Leann Mosley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, continued to Dec. 5 at which time Mosley is to return to court with an attorney.

—Andres Sanchez, domestic assault, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sanchez and continued to Nov. 1.

—Joseph Tyler Smith, sex offender registration form violation, Matthew McClanahan appointed to represent Smith and continued to Nov. 1.

—Thomas Alan Uchytil, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, continued to Dec. 5.

—Gregory Ryan Webb, domestic assault, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Webb and continued to Jan. 17.

—Brandi Michelle Webster, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Dec. 5 at which time Webster is to return to court with an attorney.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com