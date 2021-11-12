A ‘meth sandwich?’ 50 grams of drug found stuffed in loaf of bread, Louisiana cops say

A traffic stop led to the discovery of a “meth sandwich” — drugs stuffed inside a loaf of bread — and the arrest of four people, Louisiana police said.

The incident unfolded Nov. 9 when deputies pulled over a man in his car and K-9 sniffed out drugs crammed inside a loaf of bread in its original packaging, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics agents found part of the loaf hollowed out and stuffed with more than 50 grams of meth, the sheriff’s office said.

Agents had been investigating the same man for the possible sale of drugs before they obtained a warrant to search his car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities then searched his house in Larose and found more meth, cash and “other items commonly associated with the sale of narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said.

Larose is a community in Lafourche Parish about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Three other suspects were also found inside the home with the meth, according to the sheriff’s office. One was also found with heroin.

Sheriff Craig Webre said all four people have been arrested and face several felony and misdemeanor charges.

They were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux, the sheriff’s office said.

This is the second time in several months agents have searched the Larose residence and arrested suspects in possession of drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

McClatchy News does not name suspects facing non-violent drug charges.

