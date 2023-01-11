Meth seized, 42-year-old woman arrested after multi-month investigation, deputies say

A 42-year-old Ellijay woman was arrested after a multi-month drug investigation, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Turner was arrested after deputies said they seized more than four kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $24,000.

Gilmer deputies and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office agents said they began the investigation in November.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said Turner was distributing methamphetamine to people in Gilmer, Pickens, Cherokee, Dawson, Murray counties, and even parts of Tennessee.

Agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force assisted with this investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

“My Deputies and drug agents made a dent in the methamphetamine availability in Gilmer County with this investigation. It’s not absolute nor is it a permanent dent, but it certainly sends this message to drug dealers in North Georgia… we are here, and we are coming soon to a drug bust near you! This was a great collaborative effort by several agencies, and I thank them all for their assistance,” Sheriff Stacy L Nicholson said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: