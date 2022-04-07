Meth seized during search of rural Mapleton home

Apr. 7—MAPLETON — Drug task force agents reportedly seized 75 grams of methamphetamine from a man's rural Mapleton home Thursday, according to a release.

Michael Allen Smith, 38, faces felonies for drug sales and possession in Blue Earth County District Court.

He was out on bail from an arrest in fall 2021, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force release, after law enforcement seized meth and numerous illegally possessed firearms from his home Nov. 30.

Along with the 75 grams of meth seized Thursday, the agents also found 44 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a half-pound of marijuana, THC edibles and prescription medications while executing a search warrant at his rural Mapleton residence. Smith had reportedly sold 30 grams of meth to a task force informant in early March.

