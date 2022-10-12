Meth seized during traffic stop

Oct. 11—A routine traffic stop led to the arrest Friday night of an Odessa woman and the seizure of 126 grams of methamphetamine.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers pulled over a Dodge Ram pickup near West County Road and the Interstate 20 Service Road when the driver, Daniela Angelica Guillen Orta, 32, failed to stop at the proper place at a traffic control device.

Officers had information Orta distributed narcotics and had a canine officer search the car. After the dog alerted to the presence of drugs, Orta told officers she had a meth pipe in her purse, but during a subsequent search, officers found the pipe and five grams of meth in her purse. They also found 121.2 grams of meth in the back passenger door pocket, the report stated.

Orta was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams to 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance, one grams to four grams. The manufacturing charge is a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison and the possession charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Orta remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold and surety bonds totaling $75,000.