Meth seized in Grawn, four charged with drug crimes

Apr. 2—GRAWN — A search of a Grawn home yielded more than 6 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and four people were arrested as suspects in drug crimes.

According to a Traverse Narcotics Team statement, the March 17 search of the home was the result of a TNT investigation on drug trafficking in the Grawn area.

Michigan State Police and TNT members also found two handguns, one which was semi-automatic, cocaine, LSD, and prescription pills throughout the home, the statement read.

The amount of methamphetamine found was significant, TNT's Detective Sgt. Olivia Whetstone said via email on Friday.

"This was one of the larger seizures of methamphetamine we have had in the Grand Traverse area," Whetstone said.

Lt. Kip Belcher, Michigan State Police task force section commander and TNT supervisor, said an ounce or less of meth seized is normal and this seizure was about 6.4 ounces, which, he said, is beyond personal consumption and into distribution.

"This is truly an extremely large, extremely substantial seizure of methamphetamine for northwest Michigan. And, it is an indication of a continuing problem of a customer base that is willing and able to pay for this amount of material coming in. So, it's a problem," he said.

Benjamin Lemcool, the 35-year-old homeowner, was arraigned on charges of two counts of delivery of meth, maintaining a drug house and a weapons "felony firearm" offense on March 18 in the 86th District Court, with a preliminary exam scheduled for April 7, court records indicate.

He was given a $50,000/personal recognizance bond.

Four other adults were taken to Grand Traverse County Jail, including 31-year-old Jesse Manville, who, according to court records, was charged with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine and two counts of absconding or forfeiting bond.

He was given a $25,000/10 percent bond.

Court records state Kylie Sevener, 29 years old, and 38-year-old Andrew Merchant were charged with possession of methamphetamine; however, Sevener was given a $25,000/10 percent bond, and charged with providing contraband to a prisoner, while Merchant was given a $10,000/10 percent bond.

Story continues

Manville, Sevener and Merchant were arraigned via video on March 21, court records state.

The fifth adult, unnamed in the release, was arrested with outstanding warrants from Grand Traverse County.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, MSP's Cadillac Post and MSP's Houghton Lake Post K9 Unit assisted in the bust, the release said.

Whetstone said the case is continuing to be investigated and additional charges are expected.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.