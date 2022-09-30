Meth seized in police stop of motorcyclist

Sep. 30—Joplin police Tuesday morning seized 15 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop of a man on a motorcycle.

Gage M. Rosson, 30, was pulled over near Ninth Street and Picher Avenue for failure to signal on a turn, police Sgt. Jason Stump said. He was placed under arrest when he was unable to produce a driver's license and purportedly gave an officer false information as to his identity, Stump said.

A search of his person turned up the methamphetamine and he was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.